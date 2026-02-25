Turmoil deepens for 2030 Winter Olympic as chief executive quits

Edgar Grospiron, seen in the picture, declined to reveal the disagreements that led to Cyril Linette’s departure. (AFP pic)

PARIS : The chief executive of the 2030 Winter Olympics organising committee (Cojop) in the French Alps has stepped down after a serious falling out with the president Edgar Grospiron, it was announced on Wednesday.

“At the meeting of the board on Sunday Feb 22, 2026 in Milan, Cojop and other interested parties took note of the departure of chief executive of Cojop, Cyril Linette,” read the organisers statement.

Linette had been in his post since last April, personally chosen by Grospiron, and becomes the fourth senior executive to leave in the past two months.

Linette’s departure seemed inevitable since a statement was issued following a meeting of all the interested parties, including the political leaders of the regions, earlier this month.

They said they had: “collectively noted irreparable differences between president Edgar Grospiron and the chief executive Cyril Linette” adding “they had given their go ahead to the president of Cojop to conduct the required discussions” and “to propose the most convenient solution”.

Wednesday’s statement was published shortly before Grospiron was to appear before a French Senate committee, along with Pierre-Antoine Molina, the civil servant responsible for the Olympics and the Paralympics, devoted to discussing the crisis affecting the leadership.

Grospiron, who won freestyle skiing Olympic gold in the 1992 Games in Albertville, appeared via a video link and refused to divulge what the disagreements between himself and Linette had been saying they were covered by a “confidentiality clause”.

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu had entered the debate on Monday, before the ceremony when the Olympic flag was officially raised in Albertville in the Alps.

“Everyone must be at their battle stations and pull in the same direction in order to bring 2030 to fruition,” he said.

The departure of Linette follows that of the chair of the organising team’s compensation committee Bertrand Meheut, a former president of the Canal+ media group, director of operations Anne Murac and communications chief Arthur Richter.

Grospiron for his part said he was “astonished” by a question from a senator as to whether he would also be resigning.

“I am both surprised and astonished because I have no idea where you would have heard that I was going to resign,” said Grospiron.

The 56-year-old denounced the “media circus” surrounding the crisis at the top of the organising committee.

“I have always been and I am still 100 percent involved and devoted to this project,” he said.

He admitted that not everything was sweetness and light.

“These difficulties we are experiencing must be looked at clearly, their existence cannot be denied,” he said.

“In order to get over them we have to act methodically, rigorously, and as a team.”

Wednesday’s statement paid tribute to the work done by Linette.

The crisis at the top had drawn comment from Pierre-Olivier Beckers, the head of the International Olympic Committee’s coordination commission for the 2030 Games, in his update on preparations given to the IOC Session in Milan earlier this month.

The Belgian aristocrat conceded the French team had a shorter preparation time than other Winter Olympics, having only begun work in 2024, when President Emmanuel Macron guaranteed the French state’s financial backing, but he warned rapid progress was required.

“Once the Milano-Cortina Games conclude, the world’s attention will shift rapidly towards 2030,” he said.

“Expectations will rise, the pace will intensify, the work ahead is substantial, and the clock will start ticking even louder.

“But my feeling is that if you work as a strong trusting team, a collective team, guided and inspired by the vision and the mission of this project, together you can only succeed.”