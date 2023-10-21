The police officers were assaulted by gunmen at a security post in the district of Tak Bai.

NARATHIWAT: At least seven police officers were injured in a series of attacks in Narathiwat’s Tak Bai district in southern Thailand this morning.

Acting Tak Bai police chief lieutenant colonel Jarukit Sridech, said that a homemade bomb exploded in front of a gold shop at around 1.30am.

“A homemade bomb weighing 20kg was detonated, causing severe damage to the gold shop.”

“Immediately after that, the Tak Bai police security post, located approximately 50m from the scene, was also attacked by armed men. The exchange of gunfire continued for nearly 30 minutes.

“Seven police officers on duty at the security post were injured. Police also found hundreds of bullet casings at the scene,” he told reporters at the scene today.

Jarukit said another explosion was reported, approximately 200m from the location of the first incident, which resulted in 10 electric poles falling – blocking traffic and police assistance.

“The motive for the incident is still under investigation,” he said.

The incidents occurred a few days before the 19th anniversary of the Tak Bai massacre on Oct 25, 2004, in which 85 protesters suffocated after being arrested and piled on top of each other while being transported in military trucks.