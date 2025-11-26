Iran condemns US ‘bullying approach’ towards Venezuela

The US has conducted some 20 air strikes against suspected drug trafficking vessels in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific, killing over 80 people. (AFP pic)

TEHRAN : Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi slammed what he called the US’s “bullying approach” towards Venezuela, a statement said today, as President Donald Trump ramps up pressure on his Venezuelan arch-foe.

The US has deployed the world’s largest aircraft carrier to the Caribbean, accompanied by a flotilla of warships, officially for anti-drug operations targeting Venezuela.

It has also conducted some 20 air strikes against suspected drug trafficking vessels in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific, killing over 80 people.

Venezuela claims that the US anti-drugs campaign in the region is a pretext to overthrow President Nicolas Maduro and seize the country’s oil reserves.

During a call with Venezuelan foreign minister Yvan Gil Pinto, Araghchi lambasted the US, calling its threats to use force a “gross violation” of the UN Charter.

Trump has repeatedly accused Maduro of overseeing a drug cartel.

The US president has also authorised the use of covert CIA operations in the Latin American country, while reiterating that he has not ruled out ordering a military intervention there.

Both Iran and Venezuela have long been under US sanctions.

Maduro last visited Iran in 2022, when the two allies signed a 20-year cooperation agreement.

The following year, then-president Ebrahim Raisi travelled to Caracas during a tour of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela.