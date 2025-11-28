Germany’s Merz to visit Israel, meet PM Netanyahu

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will also visit the Yad Vashem memorial and hold talks with local representatives from society. (EPA Images pic)

BERLIN : German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will travel to Israel on Dec 6 and 7 for his first official visit since taking office, a German government spokesman said on Friday.

Merz is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Dec 7 to discuss bilateral relations, the ceasefire in Gaza and other international issues, and will also visit the Yad Vashem memorial and hold talks with local representatives from society, the spokesman added during a regular government press conference.

Germany has long been one of Israel’s staunchest supporters, but has also criticized Netanyahu’s government over its strategy in the devastating Gaza war.

This month, the German government moved to resume weapons sales to Israel that it had been suspended since August over the war, but said the decision is subject to the observance of the ceasefire and the large-scale provision of humanitarian aid.