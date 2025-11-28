Trump says US will permanently pause migration from ‘Third World Countries’

The president seeks to end all federal benefits and subsidies to 'noncitizens', aiming to let the US system fully recover.

National Guard US
Donald Trump’s comments followed the death of a National Guard member shot near the White House by an Afghan national. (EPA Images pic)
WASHINGTON:
US President Donald Trump on Thursday said his administration will work to permanently pause migration from all “Third World Countries” to allow the US system to fully recover.

Trump also said on social media platform Truth Social that he will end all federal benefits and subsidies to “noncitizens,” adding that he will “denaturalise migrants who undermine domestic tranquility, and deport any foreign national who is a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western civilisation.”

Trump’s comments came following the death of a National Guard member on Thursday after being shot near the White House in an ambush that investigators say was carried out by an Afghan national.

