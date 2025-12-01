Death toll from Sri Lanka floods rises to 334, with 370 others missing

Around 1.12 million people from 309,607 families were affected nationwide by flooding and landslides after Cyclone Ditwah struck Sri Lanka. (EPA Images pic)

ISTANBUL : The death toll from deadly floods in Sri Lanka climbed to 334, with 370 others missing, the country’s disaster management centre said on Sunday, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported, citing local media.

Search and rescue operations continue in multiple areas hit by flooding, landslides, and widespread destruction since the island was impacted by severe weather on Nov 17, Newswire reported.

Since Cyclone Ditwah hit Sri Lanka on Wednesday, some 1.12 million people from 309,607 families have been impacted nationwide.

According to News 1st, 1,275 relief centres are now functioning and providing shelter to 180,499 individuals displaced by the disaster.

The military is conducting aerial and ground operations to evacuate trapped individuals, while relief teams work quickly to deliver food, water, and medical supplies.

According to the Daily Mirror, a Sri Lankan Air Force helicopter crashed on Sunday during disaster relief operations, with all crew members rescued and sent to a hospital.

News outlet Ada Derana reported all universities, higher education institutions, and vocational training centres under the education, higher education, and vocational education ministry will halt academic activities until Dec 8.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Saturday declared a state of emergency for the South Asian nation in response to the extensive damage caused by Cyclone Ditwah, according to the Daily Mirror.

Both Sri Lankans living abroad and foreign nationals are being encouraged by the government to contribute to the efforts for those affected by the disaster.

Authorities have also issued high-risk flood alerts for several major rivers, advising people living downstream of these waterways to evacuate immediately.

Dissanayake ordered the deployment of more than 20,000 military personnel for rescue operations, the Daily Mirror reported.

Authorities earlier issued a red alert landslide warning for eight high-risk districts, signalling a severe risk to steep slopes, hillside communities, and vulnerable zones.

According to All India Radio, the India Meteorological Department has issued a red warning for India’s southeastern regions, including north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts.