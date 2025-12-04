Struggling McIlroy pulls in crowds as three share Australian Open lead

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy hits out of a bunker during the Pro-Am ahead of the Australian Open golf tournament at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club. (AFP pic)

MELBOURNE : PGA Tour winner Ryan Fox, Australian Elvis Smylie and LIV golfer Carlos Ortiz upstaged Rory McIlroy to share the lead at the Australian Open Thursday as the Masters champion struggled with his putter on Royal Melbourne’s tricky greens.

Thousands of fans queued early in order to secure a view of McIlroy and his crack-of-dawn tee time with fellow Masters winner Adam Scott and the popular Min Woo Lee, both Australians.

But Northern Irishman McIlroy struggled with a gusting northerly wind and sloped greens, ending seven off the pace after a rollercoaster one-over-par 72 containing five birdies and six bogeys.

“Some crowds for seven o’clock in the morning,” McIlroy said of the huge galleries that followed his signature three-ball.

“Yeah, it was great. It was a wonderful atmosphere with Adam and Min Woo too.

“It was unbelievable to see how many people were lining the fairways and framing the greens.”

Asked how he could claw his way back into contention at the DP World Tour event, the 2013 Australian Open champion McIlroy said: “I need to putt better.

“I holed some good ones, I think I was better from outside 25 feet than I was from inside five, so work on that a little bit.

“I made enough birdies, but I just need to limit the mistakes.”

Smylie, last year’s Australian PGA Championship winner, was also among the early starters and sank an impressive seven birdies against a lone bogey for a six-under-par 65.

The son of former tennis star Liz Smylie said his rookie season on the European-based tour this year had helped prepare him for the crowds at such a big event.

“It just goes to show how much I’ve learnt over on the DP World Tour,” Smylie said.

“Week-in, week-out, you’re always adjusting and adapting as the courses and climates are so different, so you’re constantly adding tools to your toolbox.

“I embrace days like today, I think I belong. I’m just happy that I’m able to showcase that on a stage like this.”

Among the afternoon starters, Fox, the son of All Blacks rugby legend Grant Fox, matched Smylie’s 65 with a round containing eight birdies against two dropped shots.

Fox was a four-time winner on the European tour before moving to the PGA Tour where he recorded his first two victories in the United States earlier this year.

Mexico’s Ortiz, who tied for fourth at this year’s US Open for his best major finish, finished late in the day with his own 65 containing an eagle, five birdies and two bogeys.

England’s Eddie Pepperell, who won his DP World Tour card back through qualifying school recently, was among the players at three-under after a 68.

Lee and Scott shot two-under 69s playing alongside McIlroy while the 2022 British Open champion Cameron Smith, who also now plies his trade on the LIV circuit, was one under after a 70.