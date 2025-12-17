Rob Reiner’s son to be charged with murder over parents’ killing

Fans pay tribute at the star of late US director Rob Reiner on the Hollywood Walk of Fame after he and his wife were found murdered at their home. (EPA Images pic)

LOS ANGELES : The son of famed Hollywood director Rob Reiner is to be charged with two counts of first degree murder over the brutal slaying of his parents, the chief prosecutor of Los Angeles said Tuesday.

Nick Reiner, 32, who has a history of substance abuse stretching back to his teenage years, could face the death penalty if convicted over the killings that shocked Hollywood, District Attorney Nathan Hochman said.

“These charges will be two counts of first degree murder with a special circumstance of multiple murders,” said Hochman.

“He also faces a special allegation that he personally used a dangerous and deadly weapon, that being a knife. These charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.”

Reiner is expected to be arraigned as soon as he is able to appear at a Los Angeles courthouse.

His lawyer, Alan Jackson, told reporters he had so far not been medically cleared to appear, a process he described as “procedural.”

“The bailiff has indicated that the sheriff’s department will take it on a day-by-day basis, and so hopefully he’ll be cleared tomorrow, and we can get him here.”

Reiner was arrested on Sunday after the bodies of his 78-year-old father and his mother, Michele Singer Reiner, 70, were discovered at their home in the upscale Brentwood neighbourhood of Los Angeles.

Reiner – who directed huge hits including “When Harry Met Sally” and “A Few Good Men” – and his wife were reportedly stabbed to death.

According to US media reports, Nick Reiner had argued with his parents at a glitzy Hollywood party on Saturday evening.

Entertainment outlet TMZ said the bodies were found on Sunday afternoon by the couple’s daughter, who told police another family member had killed them.

Reiner, the son of legendary comedian Carl Reiner, started his showbiz career in acting.

He won fame as the oafish son-in-law Michael “Meathead” Stivic on groundbreaking 1970s sitcom “All in the Family,” before transitioning to directing. Even while leading behind the camera, he often appeared in cameo roles in his own films.

As a director, he struck Hollywood gold.

His output included classic films like 1984’s rock music mockumentary “This is Spinal Tap,” fantasy gem “The Princess Bride” from 1987, and seminal coming-of-age movie “Stand By Me.”

“A Few Good Men,” starring Hollywood heavyweights Tom Cruise and Jack Nicholson, earned an Oscar nomination for Best Picture.