Kremlin denies three-way US-Ukraine-Russia talks in preparation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said it would be ‘logical to hold such a joint meeting’. (Presidential Press Service/EPA Images pic)

MOSCOW : The Kremlin on Sunday denied that three-way talks between Ukraine, Russia and the US were on the cards, as diplomats gathered in Miami for talks on ending the conflict.

A day earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had said that Washington had mooted the trilateral format, which would mark Moscow and Kyiv’s first face-to-face negotiations in half a year, but expressed scepticism that they would lead to progress.

“At present, no one has seriously discussed this initiative, and to my knowledge, it is not in preparation,” Russian President Vladimir Putin’s foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov told reporters, according to Russian news agencies.

After revealing the US three-way proposal, Zelensky added that European envoys could be present and said that it would be “logical to hold such a joint meeting”.

But he then told journalists, “I am not sure that anything new could come of it.”

Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev arrived Saturday in Miami, where Ukrainian and European teams have also been gathering since Friday for the negotiations, mediated by US special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Dmitriev “will return to Moscow, make his report, and we will discuss what to do next”, Uskakov said.

The top Kremlin aide also told Russian journalists Sunday that he had “not seen” the revised US proposal to end the conflict following negotiations between American, Ukrainian and European teams.

The last time Ukrainian and Russian envoys held official direct talks was in July in Istanbul, which led to prisoner swaps but little else in the way of concrete progress.

Russian and European involvement in Miami marks a step forward from before, when the Americans held separate negotiations with each side in different locations.

But the extremely strained relations between the two sides after nearly four years of Europe’s bloodiest conflict since World War II have cast doubt over the prospect of direct Ukraine-Russia talks.

Moscow, which sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022, also argues that European involvement in the talks only hinders the process.

Meanwhile, Zelensky said on X that “over the past week, Russia has launched approximately 1,300 attack drones, nearly 1,200 guided aerial bombs, and 9 missiles of various types against Ukraine” with the Odesa region and the south of the country “hit particularly hard”.