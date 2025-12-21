US signs health aid deal with Nigeria focusing on Christians

US President Donald Trump has said Christianity faces an ‘existential threat’ in Nigeria. (EPA Images pic)

WASHINGTON : Washington announced Saturday that it has signed a deal to strengthen Nigeria’s health system, a sign of improving ties with Africa’s most populous nation after President Donald Trump denounced attacks against Christians there.

Under a five-year bilateral deal, Washington will contribute nearly US$2.1 billion to help prevent HIV, tuberculosis, malaria, and polio, and to protect maternal and child health, a US State Department spokeman said.

Nigeria has committed to increasing its national health spending by nearly US$3 billion over the five-year period, the spokesman said, adding that the bilateral deal contains “a strong emphasis on promoting Christian faith-based health care providers.”

Trump last month stunned many by posting on social media that the United States was ready to take military action in Nigeria to counter the killing of Christians.

The US leader has said Christianity faces an “existential threat” in Nigeria and “numerous other countries,” spotlighting what his administration says is global persecution of Christians.

Washington has placed Nigeria back on the list of countries of “particular concern” regarding religious freedom, and has restricted the issuance of visas to Nigerians.

The deal signed Saturday “was negotiated in connection with reforms the Nigerian government has made to prioritize protecting Christian populations from violence,” the State Department spokeman said.

Nigeria is divided roughly equally between the predominantly Christian south and the predominantly Muslim north.

Abuja maintains that it does not tolerate any religious persecution.

It has been battling a jihadist insurgency since 2009 and the conflict has killed at least 40,000 — both Christians and Muslims — and displaced around two million, according to the UN.

The US in early December signed a US$2.5 billion health aid deal with Kenya, the first such bilateral agreement since Trump tore down USAID and sidelined NGOs.

Since returning to power, Donald Trump has closed the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the world’s largest aid agency, and ordered an overhaul of American foreign aid under the banner of “America First”.