India to provide US$450 million cyclone relief package to Sri Lanka

At the height of the calamity, much of Sri Lanka, including Colombo’s suburbs, was inundated. (EPA Images pic)

NEW DELHI : India will provide an assistance package worth US$450 million to Sri Lanka for cyclone relief and repair, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Tuesday.

“Just as Sri Lanka was recovering from the economic crisis of 2022, this natural disaster has created new difficulties,” Jaishankar, who is on a two-day visit to the island nation, said in remarks made alongside Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath.

Jaishankar said the assistance would cover areas worst hit by the cyclone such as the restoration of railway, road and bridge connectivity, as well as rebuilding destroyed houses.

In late November, Cyclone Ditwah and heavy rains had devastated infrastructure and key crops such as rice and tea, with rebuilding costs estimated at up to US$7 billion.

Much of the island nation especially the northern parts of Colombo were inundated due to heavy rains with more than 200 reported dead and dozens missing