Sudan’s PM calls on UN to back peace plan

UNITED NATIONS : Sudan’s prime minister on Monday called on the UN Security Council to stand “on the right side of history” by backing a peace plan for the war-torn country that calls for a ceasefire and global monitoring of the conflict.

Since April 2023, Sudan’s army has battled the paramilitary forces of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which controls the west and parts of the south, in fighting that has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions.

“We need to declare a comprehensive ceasefire, under joint monitoring by the UN, the African Union and the League of Arab States, in parallel with the withdrawal of the rebel militia from all areas it occupies,” Sudanese Prime Minister Kamil Idris said at UN headquarters in New York.

Idris pledged to organise free elections following a transition period to allow for “inter-Sudanese dialogue”.

The Sudanese PM did not, however, meet with UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres, according to a UN spokesperson.

In November, US President Donald Trump voiced willingness to help end the conflict, but talks led by the United States and other mediators of the so-called “Quad” – Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE – remain at an impasse.