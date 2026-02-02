Tun Faisal backs Bersatu-PAS ceasefire, seeks apology

Bersatu’s Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz said several ‘red lines’ had been crossed, and that there were issues that must be corrected.

PETALING JAYA : Bersatu information chief Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz has welcomed a PAS leader’s call for a “ceasefire” between the two parties, saying it is necessary for the sake of the Islamic struggle and the ummah.

However, he also suggested that the Islamic party issue an apology for accusations made against Bersatu over the Perlis menteri besar crisis.

“Be honest about the Perlis issue. Do not conceal the truth or uphold falsehoods.

“Do not sacrifice the agenda of unity and the struggle of the ummah, relations among coalition parties, and harmonious ties with the royal palace merely to defend an individual,” he said in a Facebook post.

The Perlis crisis, which saw the menteri besar post shift from Bersatu to PAS, prompted claims by the Islamic party that it had been betrayed by its allies.

Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin however denied on several occasions that his party had played any role in the matter.

PAS assistant secretary-general Syahir Sulaiman yesterday called for a “ceasefire” between Bersatu and PAS, pending an immediate meeting of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) Supreme Council.

He was commenting on recent statements by Tun Faisal and Marzuki Mohamad, Muhyiddin’s former principal private secretary, about the PN chairmanship which has been the subject of sniping between Bersatu and PAS since Muhyiddin stepped down from the role.

Muhyiddin recently claimed that Bersatu and PAS had agreed to abolish the post, a claim rejected by PAS leaders.

Tun Faisal said that last month, a PAS leader had contacted him to explore ways to restore harmony between the two PN components.

“I told him it was actually quite simple and could begin with an apology. I suggested that the accusation that Bersatu betrayed PAS in the Perlis issue be withdrawn, and that an apology would be appropriate,” he said.

Tun Faisal also said that several “red lines” had been crossed, and that there were matters that must be corrected and a number of promises to be honoured.

“These issues must be managed properly. New boundaries and red lines need to be set, and a new agreement forged. Otherwise, these issues will resurface in the future,” he said.