Hadi’s aide calls for ceasefire, PN meeting

PETALING JAYA : PAS assistant secretary-general Syahir Sulaiman has called for a “ceasefire” between Bersatu and PAS, pending an immediate meeting of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) Supreme Council.

“Silence is golden. Leave it to the leaders to hold an immediate and full council meeting,” Syahir, who is also political secretary to PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang, said in a Facebook post yesterday.

He was commenting on recent statements by Marzuki Mohamad, the former principal private secretary to Muhyiddin Yassin, and Bersatu information chief Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz about the PN chairmanship, which has been the subject of sniping between Bersatu and PAS since Muhyiddin stepped down from the role.

Muhyiddin recently claimed that Bersatu and PAS had agreed to abolish the post, a claim rejected by PAS leaders.

Syahir said PAS had decided at its retreat over the weekend that party leaders should stop making statements to the media and return to the negotiating table.

“Why do we need to openly write about ‘secret’ matters? If you believe that Muhyiddin is still the working PN chairman, it’s simple. Call an immediate meeting,” he said.