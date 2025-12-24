Libya PM says army chief of staff killed in airplane accident in Turkey

Libyan army Chief of General Staff Mohammed Ali Ahmad al-Haddad, senior military officials, and a photographer were also onboard the crashed plane. (AFP pic)

TRIPOLI : Libya’s prime minister said the chief of staff of the country’s army and other military officials were killed in an airplane accident in Turkey on Tuesday after visiting Ankara.

“It is with deep sadness and great sorrow that we learnt of the death of the Libyan army’s chief of general staff”, Mohammed Ali Ahmad al-Haddad, Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah said on his Facebook page.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said his country’s gendarmerie had found the wreckage of the plane, which crashed shortly after taking off from Ankara.

Haddad had been the army’s chief of general staff since August 2020 and was appointed by then-prime minister Fayez al-Sarraj.

Dbeibah said other senior military officials and a photographer were also on board the plane.

Dbeibah described their deaths as a “tragic loss”, adding: “We have lost men who served their country with loyalty and dedication and were examples of discipline, responsibility and national commitment.”