Thailand-Cambodia border talks proceed after venue row

BANGKOK : Cambodian and Thai officials began four days of talks at a border checkpoint today aimed at negotiating an end to deadly clashes, Phnom Penh said.

The meeting in Thailand’s Chanthaburi province had been at risk after Phnom Penh demanded a switch to a neutral venue.

However, the Cambodian government posted a picture of the two defence delegations in a simply-furnished meeting room and said the talks had begun, seeking to “ensure the cessation of hostilities”, restore stability and “facilitate a swift return to normalcy”.

“The neighbours’ long-standing border conflict reignited this month, shattering an earlier truce, killing more than 40 people and displacing around a million,” officials have said.

Talks are due to run until Saturday and Thai defence ministry spokesman Surasant Kongsiri told reporters that Bangkok was “very hopeful that the meeting will have positive outcomes”.

However, he said its success depended on the Cambodian side’s sincerity, in words and actions.

Bangkok has previously demanded that Phnom Penh announce a truce first and cooperate in de-mining efforts at the border.

Despite ongoing cross-border fire, Cambodia’s interior ministry this week said it was “optimistic that the Thai side will demonstrate sincerity” in implementing a ceasefire.

The conflict stems from a territorial dispute over the colonial-era demarcation of their 800km border and a smattering of ancient temple ruins situated on the frontier.

Each side has blamed the other for instigating the fresh fighting since Dec 7 and traded accusations of attacks on civilians, after five days of clashes in July killed dozens.

The US, China and Malaysia brokered a truce to end that round of fighting, but the ceasefire was short-lived.