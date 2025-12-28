Gaza requires 200,000 prefabricated housing units to meet humanitarian needs

Severe weather has intensified the suffering of Gazans living in fragile tents that offer minimal protection against rain and freezing temperatures. (EPA Images pic)

RAMALLAH : Gaza requires around 200,000 prefabricated housing units to meet the urgent humanitarian needs of displaced families and to provide safer shelter amid harsh weather conditions, the Palestinian Government Operations Room said on Sunday.

In a press statement, the operations room said the current storm has flooded and destroyed thousands of tents across Gaza, further worsening the humanitarian emergency, Palestine News and Info Agency (WAFA) reported.

The statement noted that Al-Rasheed Coastal Street, which stretches approximately 26km, was flooded, damaging tents erected along the road due to rising sea waves accompanying the storm.

It stressed that the severe weather has intensified the suffering of Palestinians living in fragile tents that offer minimal protection against rain and freezing temperatures.

Partially destroyed homes have also collapsed, posing a direct threat to residents’ lives amid a lack of safe alternatives for shelter.

The statement added that humanitarian organisations are unable to meet the urgent needs of displaced persons due to severe shortages of supplies and ongoing restrictions imposed by the Israeli occupation on aid entering the Strip.

The operations room called on the UN and international organisations to pressure Israel to allow the immediate entry of prefabricated housing units and shelter supplies to alleviate the suffering of displaced persons and reduce the life-threatening risks they face.