Turkey detains 125 IS suspects in nationwide sweep

ISTANBUL : Turkey on Wednesday detained scores of people suspected of affiliation with Islamic State (IS) group jihadists during nationwide raids, the interior minister announced on X.

“We captured 125 Daesh suspects in simultaneous operations carried out in 25 provinces this morning,” Ali Yerlikaya said, using the Arabic acronym for IS.

Turkey has staged a number of raids targeting militant suspects after three police officers were killed Monday during an operation against the extremist group in Yalova in the northwest.

The hours-long clash also left six IS members dead, all Turkish nationals.

A day later, the security forces arrested 357 people during another operation targeting IS.

Wednesday’s raids took place in Istanbul and 24 other provinces including Ankara and Yalova, the minister said.

Yerlikaya shared a video excerpt in which the security forces raided several suspects’ homes, some of whom could be seen with their hands cuffed behind their backs.

“Those who seek to harm our brotherhood, our unity, our togetherness … will only face the might of our state and the unity of our nation,” he wrote.