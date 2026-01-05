Venezuela’s interim leader names commission to handle Maduro’s release

A 2019 file photo shows Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro (left) alongside Vice President Delcy Rodríguez signing a document severing diplomatic ties with the United States. (AFP pic)

CARACAS : Venezuela’s interim president Delcy Rodriguez on Sunday created a commission to seek the release of president Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, who were removed from power by US forces in Caracas.

Rodriguez tapped her brother Jorge, president of the National Assembly, and Foreign Minister Yvan Gil to co-chair the commission.

Information Minister Freddy Nanez will also be on the commission, he said in the announcement.

In a stunning US military operation Saturday, Maduro was extracted from Caracas along with his wife Cilia Flores to face charges of drug trafficking and terrorism in a New York court on Monday.