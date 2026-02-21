Libya’s PM undergoes successful treatment at heart hospital

Libya’s Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah leads a UN-recognised government based in Tripoli that controls western Libya. (AFP pic)

TRIPOLI : Libya’s Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah has undergone “successful” treatment at a heart hospital, his office said Saturday, but his specific ailment was not disclosed.

“I assure you that I am fine, by God’s grace,” said a statement posted on social media overnight.

The treatment was carried out at a facility in the northwestern Libyan city of Misrata on an undisclosed date.

Dbeibah said he later travelled abroad for “additional medical checkups for reassurance”, though this was not the primary reason for his trip.

Italian media outlets previously reported he had been admitted to a leading cardiac facility in Milan on Thursday for a general check-up.

“The matter is simply that I underwent some additional medical checkups for reassurance while I was abroad due to a prior external commitment,” he said.

“The results confirmed the success of the treatment I received in Libya, praise be to God,” he added.

The prime minister leads a UN-recognised government based in Tripoli that controls western Libya, while the country’s east is run by another administration backed by military strongman Khalifa Haftar.

Libya has remained divided since chaos erupted following the 2011 Arab Spring uprising that toppled longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi.