China’s top legislator says hopes for stable ties with South Korea

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung holds talks with China’s top legislator Zhao Leji at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (EPA Images pic)

BEIJING : China’s top legislator told South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in Beijing on Tuesday that he hoped for stable ties and deepening cooperation between the two countries, state media said.

Lee Jae Myung is the first South Korean leader to visit the Chinese capital in six years and has sought to improve ties with China after a years-long diplomatic stand-off.

He met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Monday, where both agreed on the importance of peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and the resumption of dialogue with North Korea.

Zhao Leji, China’s third highest-ranking official, told Lee during a meeting on Tuesday that China was willing to work with South Korea to “consolidate good-neighbourly friendship” and “deepen mutually beneficial cooperation,” Xinhua news agency reported.

Zhao, also the chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China, said he hoped for the “stable and long-term development” of ties and stronger communication and cooperation, Xinhua added.

He also met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday, hailing improving ties as the “irreversible trend of the times”.

The South Korean leader, who is also hoping to expand economic cooperation with his country’s largest trading partner, is visiting China’s economic powerhouse of Shanghai on Wednesday.