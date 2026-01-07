Italy’s Meloni again says no to Italian troops in Ukraine

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s latest refusal on sending Italian troops came during a meeting in Paris of the so-called “Coalition of the Willing”. (EPA Images pic)

ROME : Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Tuesday she had told European allies of Ukraine and US envoys that she ruled out the use of Italian troops on the ground for security guarantees.

The far-right Meloni is a staunch supporter of Ukraine but has numerous times said that Rome would not send troops to defend any peace deal between Kyiv and Moscow.

“In confirming Italy’s support for Ukraine’s security, in line with what has always been done, Prime Minister Meloni reiterated some key points of the Italian government’s position on the issue of guarantees, in particular the exclusion of the use of Italian troops on the ground,” her office said in a statement.

Meloni’s latest refusal came during a meeting in Paris of the so-called “Coalition of the Willing” focused on security guarantees that Ukraine has requested to deter Russian aggression in the event of a ceasefire.

Meloni, who called the meeting “constructive and concrete”, said the guarantees would be part of a “broader package of agreements”.

They would be adopted in coordination with the United States “to ensure Ukraine’s sovereignty and independence, including through an effective and comprehensive mechanism for monitoring the desired ceasefire and strengthening Ukraine’s military forces”, she said in the statement.