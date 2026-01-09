Syrian government announces ceasefire in Aleppo after deadly clashes

Residents carry their belongings as they flee Aleppo’s Ashrafieh Kurdish neighbourhood after the Syrian army declared the area “closed military zone”. (AFP pic)

DAMASCUS : Syria’s defence ministry announced a ceasefire in Aleppo on Friday after days of deadly clashes between the army and Kurdish fighters forced thousands of civilians to flee.

The violence, which has killed at least 21 people, is the worst to erupt since the Islamist authorities took power just over one year ago.

The Syrian government forces have been fighting the US-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the country’s second city since Tuesday.

Both sides have traded blame over who started the fighting, which comes as they struggle to implement a deal to merge the Kurds’ administration and military into the country’s new government.

The SDF controls swathes of Syria’s oil-rich north and northeast, and was key to the territorial defeat of the Islamic State group in Syria in 2019.

“To prevent any slide towards a new military escalation within residential neighbourhoods, the Ministry of Defence announces … a ceasefire in the vicinity of the Sheikh Maqsud, Ashrafiyeh and Bani Zeid neighbourhoods of Aleppo, effective from 3:00 am,” the Ministry of Defence wrote in a statement.

Kurdish fighters were given until 9:00 am Friday (0600 GMT) to leave those areas.

The goal is for civilians who were displaced by the fighting to be able “to return and resume their normal lives in an atmosphere of security and stability,” the ministry added.

The governor of Aleppo, Azzam Algharib, told the official SANA news agency that he had inspected the security arrangements in the Ashrafiyeh neighbourhood.

There was no immediate comment from Kurdish forces in response to the government statements.

Turkey, which shares a 900-kilometre (550-mile) border with Syria, has launched successive offensives to push Kurdish forces from the frontier.

Aron Lund, a fellow at the Century International research centre, told AFP that “Aleppo is the SDF’s most vulnerable area”.

“Both sides are still trying to put pressure on each other and rally international support,” he said.

He warned that if the hostilities spiral, “a full Damascus-SDF conflict across northern Syria, potentially with Turkish and Israeli involvement, could be devastating for Syria’s stability”.

Israel and Turkey have been vying for influence in Syria since the December 2024 toppling of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad.

In Qamishli in the Kurdish-held northeast, hundreds of people have protested the Aleppo violence.

In Turkey, several hundred people joined protests in Kurdish-majority Diyarbakir.