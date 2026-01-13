Prabowo affirms commitment to new capital city in first visit as president

The Nusantara capital project, a legacy of Joko Widodo, was announced in 2019 to move Indonesia’s capital from overcrowded Jakarta. (AFP pic)

JAKARTA : Indonesia’s Prabowo Subianto reiterated his commitment to a US$32 billion project to build the country’s new capital city as he made his first overnight stay there as president, the government said.

Questions about the fate of the Nusantara capital city project have lingered since Prabowo took office in October 2024.

The project is a legacy of his predecessor, Joko Widodo, who first announced his plan to move the capital 1,200km away from overcrowded and sinking Jakarta in Java island in 2019.

Construction of the city in a remote, southeastern part of Borneo island only began in 2022 after delays due to the pandemic and Widodo missed his target of moving the government by the end of his second and final term in 2024.

Analysts have said Prabowo is unlikely to have the fiscal space to fund his key programmes while continuing to build Nusantara, which Widodo had envisioned as a green, futuristic capital surrounded by forest.

Prabowo’s visit, scheduled until Tuesday, “marks an important momentum for the journey to build the Nusantara capital city,” his office said in a statement late on Monday.

“President Prabowo’s presence in Nusantara demonstrates the government’s commitment to ensuring the development in the area proceeds according to plan and is sustainable,” it said.

The Nusantara National Capital Authority, which oversees the development, said in a separate statement that offices and supporting infrastructure for the executive branch were ready.

Construction was underway to meet a completion target of 2028 for buildings for the legislative and judicial branches of government, it said.

Prabowo last year approved a budget of 48.8 trillion rupiah (US$2.89 billion) for the project until 2029, only about 60% of what Widodo spent between 2022 and 2024.

Prabowo’s government ran a budget deficit of 2.92% of GDP in 2025, among the largest in two decades and close to a legal deficit ceiling of 3% of GDP.

The Constitutional Court last year halved the maximum duration of land rights for investors in Nusantara, dealing another blow to the project.