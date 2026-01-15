Nobel winner Ebadi suggests ‘targeted’ US action against Iran’s leaders

Shirin Ebadi said the US administration should consider disrupting communication channels between the regime, its security forces, and the public to curb the spread of propaganda. (EPA Images pic)

BERLIN : Iranian Nobel Peace Prize winner Shirin Ebadi said Wednesday the US should consider “highly targeted actions” against Iran’s supreme leader and commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Speaking with German broadcaster Deutsche Welle as Iran has been rocked by protests in which thousands have been killed, she also called on US President Donald Trump’s administration to cripple Iranian state-run media with jamming technology.

“Preventing the massacre of the Iranian people does not require a full-scale war, it does not require killing more people,” Ebadi said. “What we are asking for is not war, but concrete steps to stop the killing of civilians.”

Ebadi, who lives in exile, said that “just as the regime has cut off the people’s communication with one another, the communication channels between the regime, its security forces and the public should also be cut.

“This would help stop the spread of propaganda,” said the 2003 Nobel laureate.

Ebadi said that “another option is the possibility of highly targeted actions against Iran’s supreme leader and senior commanders of the Revolutionary Guard.

“We have seen similar operations take place in Iran before. For example, when (Hamas leader) Ismail Haniyeh was in Iran, he was killed,” she said, referring to his July 2024 assassination in Tehran that was attributed to Israel.

“No civilians were harmed, only a single room was targeted, and no one else was killed. The same type of targeted action could be taken against the supreme leader and senior IRGC officials.”