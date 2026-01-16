Major fire breaks out in slum area of South Korea’s Gangnam district

Guryong Village is a pocket of ramshackle housing in Gangnam, one of Seoul’s wealthiest districts. (EPA Images pic)

SEOUL : About 200 South Korean firefighters were deployed on Friday to fight a major fire in a deprived area of the upmarket Gangnam district of southern Seoul, the Yonhap News Agency reported.

No casualties had been reported so far, but about 25 residents were evacuated, with firefighters concerned about the blaze spreading to a nearby mountain, Yonhap said.

The area known as Guryong Village is a pocket of ramshackle housing in Gangnam, one of Seoul’s wealthiest districts. It is due to be redeveloped into high-rise residential buildings.