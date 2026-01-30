IAEA board meets over nuclear safety concerns in Ukraine

Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant, Zaporizhzhia, occupied by Russian forces since March 2022, has been repeatedly affected by fighting. (EPA Images pic)

VIENNA : The UN nuclear watchdog’s board of governors will meet Friday to discuss nuclear safety in Ukraine, with several countries expressing “growing concern” over volatile conditions at Ukrainian power plants.

Energy supply to Ukraine’s nuclear plants has repeatedly been affected as Russia has pounded its neighbour’s energy sector since the start of its invasion, prompting fears of a nuclear disaster.

Following a series of attacks, 13 countries led by the Netherlands asked for the board of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to “meet with regard to the latest developments in Ukraine and their nuclear safety implications”.

“Our delegations share a growing concern about the severity and urgency of nuclear safety risks posed by this situation,” the IAEA members said in a letter dated Jan 21 seen by AFP.

“The latest attacks have caused significant additional damage to energy infrastructure in Ukraine which is deemed essential for the safe operation of nuclear power plants,” the letter added.

Last week, Ukraine’s Chernobyl nuclear power plant temporarily lost all off-site power.

Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant, Zaporizhzhia, occupied by Russian forces since March 2022, has also been repeatedly affected by fighting.

Earlier this month, Russia and Ukraine agreed to a localised ceasefire to allow repairs on the last remaining backup power line supplying Zaporizhzhia.

The line was damaged and disconnected as a result of military activity in early January.

The Zaporizhzhia plant’s six reactors have been shut down since the occupation. But the site still needs electricity to maintain its cooling and security systems.

Moscow and Kyiv have repeatedly accused the other of risking a nuclear catastrophe by attacking the site.