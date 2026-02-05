Portugal says direct costs of Storm Kristin exceed US$4.7bil

People walk past debris on a street in Praia da Vieira after Storm Kristin struck Portugal. (AFP pic)

LISBON : Portugal faces more than €4 billion (US$4.7 billion) in direct reconstruction costs following last week’s devastating Storm Kristin, economy minister Manuel Castro Almeida said, citing preliminary government estimates.

“It will be a very significant shock to the economy … the more than €4 billion don’t include indirect costs,” such as disruptions to industry supply chains, he told national broadcaster RTP late yesterday.

He said several business owners plan to build entirely new factories because their current ones are completely unusable, meaning recovery could take many months.

“Workers at companies hit by Storm Kristin will benefit from a lay-off scheme guaranteeing their full net wage up to €2,760 per month, with Social Security covering 80% and firms 20%, to prevent job cuts during reconstruction,” he added.

The storm swept across central mainland Portugal early on Jan 31, with winds topping 200km/h and heavy rains, leaving widespread damage to homes, factories and critical infrastructure and killing at least six people.

The region of Leiria and Marinha Grande, one of Portugal’s main industrial hubs known for its plastics and metalworking industries, was among the areas hardest hit by the storm.

The government on Sunday approved a €2.5 billion package of loans and incentives to help people and businesses rebuild after the storm.

The Iberian Peninsula has endured a series of storms bringing heavy rain, snow, and strong winds in the past few weeks, and is now being battered by Storm Leonardo.