Bill Gates cancels keynote address at India AI summit

Bill Gates is skipping the mega India AI Impact Summit, dealing another blow to the mega event which has faced multiple gaffes. (EPA Images pic)

NEW DELHI : Bill Gates will not appear at the India AI Impact Summit on Thursday to deliver his keynote address, dealing another blow to an event already marred by organisational lapses, a robot snafu and delegate complaints over VIP traffic disruptions.

No reason was given. But the Gates Foundation said the billionaire will not deliver his address “to ensure the focus remains on the AI Summit’s key priorities”.

The cancellation comes after the US Department of Justice released emails last month that included communication between late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the foundation’s staff.

The documents indicate Gates and Epstein met repeatedly after Epstein’s prison term to discuss expanding Gates’ philanthropic efforts. Gates has said the relationship was confined to philanthropy-related discussions and that it was a mistake for him to meet with Epstein.

The Gates Foundation, the philanthropic organization started by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his then-wife in 2000, is one of the world’s biggest funders of global health initiatives. Bill Gates is chair and board member of the foundation.