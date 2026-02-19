India’s Modi calls for inclusive tech at AI summit

Narendra Modi (left) poses with AI leaders, including Sam Altman (centre) and Dario Amodei (right), at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi . (AFP pic)

NEW DELHI : Artificial intelligence must be accessible and inclusive, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told world leaders and tech CEOs on Thursday, at a summit focused on the fast-evolving technology.

His call was echoed by UN chief Antonio Guterres, who warned the gathering that AI cannot be left to “the whims of a few billionaires”.

“We must democratise AI. It must become a medium for inclusion and empowerment,” Modi said, speaking in Hindi.

“We are entering an era where humans and intelligence systems co-create, co-work and co-evolve,” he added. “We must resolve that AI is used for the global common good.”

Frenzied demand for generative AI has turbocharged profits for many companies while fuelling anxiety about the risks to society and the planet.

The AI Impact Summit is the fourth annual international gathering to discuss how to handle it, following previous meetings in Paris, Seoul and Britain.

Sam Altman, head of ChatGPT maker OpenAI, Google’s Sundar Pichai and other tech bosses are speaking on Thursday, but Microsoft founder Bill Gates cancelled just hours before his speech.

This year’s AI summit — the largest yet — has been attended by tens of thousands of people from across the sector, including dozens of world leaders and ministers.

“AI must belong to everyone,” Guterres said Thursday, calling on tech tycoons to support a US$3 billion global fund to ensure open access to the technology.

“The future of AI cannot be decided by a handful of countries — or left to the whims of a few billionaires,” he said.

Many researchers and AI safety campaigners believe stronger action is needed to combat issues ranging from sexualised deepfakes to AI-enabled online scams and surveillance.

Last year’s host, French President Emmanuel Macron, said he was determined to ensure safe oversight of the fast-evolving technology.

“Europe is not blindly focused on regulation — Europe is a space for innovation and investment, but it is a safe space,” he said.

Last year in Paris, US Vice President JD Vance had warned against “excessive regulation” that “could kill a transformative sector”.

This year’s US government delegation, led by the under secretary of commerce for international trade, has kept a low profile.

Big deals

As the first global AI meeting held in a developing country, the five-day summit, which wraps up Friday, has also been a chance for India to boost its position in the booming sector.

The nation expects more than US$200 billion in investments over the next two years, and US tech titans have unveiled new deals, investments and infrastructure for the South Asian country this week.

On Thursday, ChatGPT maker OpenAI and Indian IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced a plan to build hyperscale AI data centre capacity in the South Asian country.

The previous day Google said it planned to lay subsea cables as part of an existing US$15 billion AI infrastructure investment.

US chip behemoth Nvidia — the world’s most valuable company — also said it was teaming up with Indian cloud computing providers to provide advanced processors for data centres that can train and run AI systems.

AI data centres are under construction worldwide on a massive scale, as companies race to develop super-intelligent systems.

The huge amounts of electricity needed to power them and water to cool hot servers have sparked alarm at a time when countries have pledged to decarbonise their grids to try and slow climate change.

Long way to go

Last year India leapt to third place in an annual global ranking of AI competitiveness calculated by Stanford researchers, although experts say it has a long way to go before it can rival the United States and China.

Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is in town to attend the AI summit and hold talks with Modi, including on rare earths.

Leaders are expected to deliver a statement on Friday about how they plan to handle AI technology.

One fear is disruption to the job market — especially in India, where millions of people are employed in call centres and tech support services.

Some say the broad focus of the event and vague promises made at previous global AI summits mean that concrete commitments are unlikely.