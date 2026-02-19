UK condemns 10-year sentence for British couple in Iran

British foreign minister Yvette Cooper condemned the sentence as ‘totally unjustifiable’. (EPA Images pic)

LONDON : British foreign minister Yvette Cooper on Thursday condemned as “totally unjustifiable” the 10-year sentence given to two British nationals detained in Iran, saying the government would continue pressing for their release.

Craig and Lindsay Foreman had been charged with espionage after Iran accused them of gathering information in several parts of the country.

“We will pursue this case relentlessly with the Iranian government until we see Craig and Lindsay Foreman safely returned to the UK and reunited with their family,” Cooper said in a statement.

Joe Bennett, Lindsay’s son, said in a separate statement the couple had appeared at a three-hour trial on Oct 27 of last year in which they were not allowed to present a defence.

“We have seen no evidence to support the charge of espionage,” he said, adding that the family was deeply concerned about the couple’s welfare and the lack of transparency in the judicial process.