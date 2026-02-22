Myanmar denies UN allegations on widespread conflict-related sexual violence

UN special representative Pramila Patten described scale and brutality of sexual violence perpetrated in Myanmar as ‘horrifying’. (EPA Images pic)

PHNOM PENH : Myanmar has denied the UN claims that sexual violence related to conflict has escalated in the country since the military coup nearly five years ago.

The government refuted the UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict’s allegation of widespread sexual crimes committed by groups involved in the ongoing civil conflict, including the military and ethnic armed groups.

In a statement issued by Myanmar’s National Committee for the Prevention and Response to Sexual Violence in Conflict, the government described the allegations as lopsided and politically motivated.

“The UN statement contains unverified information and relies on one-sided allegations from mechanisms such as the so-called Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar.

“This appears to be politically motivated pressure intended to damage the State’s prestige and image. Therefore, Myanmar strongly objects and firmly rejects this statement,” said the statement, published by state media, The Global New Light of Myanmar, on Sunday.

Since the military ousted the civilian government in 2021, parts of the country have been rocked by armed conflict, displacing about 3.5 million people, according to UN reports.

On Feb 2, the UN’s special representative Pramila Patten issued a press release condemning the alleged heinous crimes committed as a tactic of war, political repression and to punish and terrorise citizens.

“The scale and brutality of sexual violence perpetrated in Myanmar is horrifying,” said Patten.

In response to the allegations, the government said that as a member of the UN, it is committed to complying with international standards for the prevention of sexual violence in conflict.

“Tatmadaw (armed forces) and security forces have adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards any offence, including sexual violence, and all perpetrators will be prosecuted under the existing law,” the national committee said, reported the state media.

The government launched a nationwide helpline in 2022 to prevent sexual violence.

Authorities have received over 2,300 cases of sexual violence from 2017 to January this year, which are not conflict-related, and actions are being taken.

A One-Stop Women’s Support Centre is also operating nationwide to address such crimes, the government said.