Canada’s PM backs US strikes on Iran

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Canada supports US efforts to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and threatening global peace. (EPA Images pic)

MONTREAL : Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed support today for US strikes targeting Iran, saying Tehran had failed to dismantle its nuclear programme and cease support for militant groups.

“Canada supports the US acting to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and to prevent its regime from further threatening international peace and security,” Carney said in a statement issued from Mumbai, where he is on an official visit.

“Despite diplomatic efforts, Iran has neither fully dismantled its nuclear programme, halted all enrichment activities, nor ended its support for regional terrorist proxy groups,” the statement added.

The US and Israel launched strikes on Iran today, after which Tehran responded with missile attacks on various countries hosting American troops in the Middle East.