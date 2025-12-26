Palm oil hits 2-week high on increased Malaysian exports

Demand ahead of the Lunar New Year and Ramadan in February 2026 is expected to lift palm oil prices.

KUALA LUMPUR : Palm oil continued to climb for a fourth session, reaching its highest level in two weeks on the back of increased demand for the Malaysian product.

Exports from second-largest grower Malaysia rose 1.6% month-on-month during the first 25 days of December, according to Intertek Testing Services.

India was the top buyer with 279,550 tonnes imported, a 66% rise compared to the same period the previous month.

“Exports are bound to rise now as the festival season’s demand catches up,” said Gnanasekar Thiagarajan, head of trading and hedging strategies at Kaleesuwari Intercontinental.

Demand ahead of the Lunar New Year and Ramadan in February 2026 is expected to push prices up.

However, he added that a stronger ringgit might cap gains.

The ringgit is set for over a four-and-a-half-year high as it strengthened for a third day, making the tropical commodity less attractive for overseas buyers.