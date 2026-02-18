30% discount for all ETS routes

KTMB announced that the 30% discount is available for travel from today until Feb 22. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB) is offering an additional 10% discount on ETS fares and has expanded the promotion to cover all routes in conjunction with Ramadan.

In a Facebook post, KTMB announced that the 30% discount will be available for travel until Feb 22.

“Not 20%, but 30%! Yes, the ETS ticket discount has now been increased to 30%, effective today, for all ETS train routes,” it said.

On Sunday, KTMB had announced a 20% discount for selected ETS trips from Feb 18 to 22 in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebrations and the start of Ramadan.