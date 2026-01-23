TikTok seals deal to create US venture with Oracle, Silver Lake

Shifting parts of the US business to non-Chinese owners secures the video app’s future and avoids a nationwide ban.

The TikTok deal closed a yearslong struggle between regulators and geopolitical pressures that had threatened to block the app in the US. (Reuters pic)
TikTok and its Chinese parent ByteDance Ltd officially established a venture to transfer parts of TikTok’s US business to non-Chinese owners, securing the popular video app’s future in the US and avoiding a nationwide ban.

As part of the deal, originally announced by the Trump Administration in September, some parts of TikTok will be spun out into a newly created US entity with three managing investors: Oracle Corp., private equity firm Silver Lake Management LLC, and Abu Dhabi-based investment company MGX.

A TikTok sale concludes a yearslong geopolitical and regulatory tug-of-war that, for half a decade, has threatened to shut down TikTok in the US over national security concerns.

Congress originally passed legislation in 2024 to ban the app unless ByteDance sold TikTok – citing concerns that the Chinese government could abuse access to US user data or use the app to push narratives preferred by Beijing. TikTok has maintained neither has happened.

