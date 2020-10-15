Warisan’s Kunak assemblyman tests positive for Covid-19

KUNAK: Kunak assemblyman Norazlinah Arif has tested positive for Covid-19, Bernama reported.

Confirming this, Nurazlinah said the results of her second test yesterday came back positive.

“I just got the call, and I am now receiving treatment at a hospital in Kota Kinabalu,” she said when contacted by the national news agency.

Norazlinah, however, said she did not display any Covid-19 symptoms at the moment.

Prior to this, she said she had undergone a 14-day self-quarantine after being in close contact with an individual who tested positive for the virus on Oct 1.

The Warisan member, who successfully defended her Kunak state seat in the state polls last month, is the second Sabah assemblyman to test positive for Covid-19 after Sabah Chief Minister Hajiji Noor contracted the virus six days ago.

The Sulaman assemblyman was found positive after taking another test during his self-quarantine and is currently undergoing treatment at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Hajiji had voluntarily undergone self-quarantine for several days prior to his positive test after one of his staff was found to be positive for Covid-19.

