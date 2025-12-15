RM14.55bil income tax refunds settled this year, says deputy minister

Deputy finance minister Lim Hui Ying said LHDN’s strategies include paying tax refunds first and conducting audits later, and prioritising long-outstanding refund arrears. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) has completed tax refund payments amounting to RM14.55 billion, involving 3.47 million cases, as of Nov 30, says deputy finance minister Lim Hui Ying.

Lim said the amount represents a 17.5% increase compared with RM12.39 billion in tax refunds, involving 2.71 million cases, recorded last year.

“Of the 3.47 million cases refunded this year, 3.34 million cases have been fully settled, with total refunds amounting to RM13.32 billion,” she said when winding up the debate on the Finance Bill 2025 at the Dewan Negara today, Bernama reported.

Lim said LHDN had formulated strategies to ensure refunds were made in an orderly manner, with priority given to older cases.

She said LHDN’s strategies included paying tax refunds first and conducting audits later.

LHDN also settled refund arrears in full to individual taxpayers, prioritising micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, and companies facing cash flow constraints.

The Dewan Negara passed the Finance Bill 2025, which includes amendments to five tax-related Acts – the Income Tax Act 1967, the Real Property Gains Tax Act 1976, the Stamp Act 1949, the Labuan Business Activity Tax Act 1990, and the Petroleum (Income Tax) Act 1967.

The bill was passed by a majority vote after being debated by 11 senators.

The Dewan Negara will sit again tomorrow.