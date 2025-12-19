Malaysia’s 221 medal haul at SEA Games cracks 2007 record

The Malaysian contingent have won 221 medals so far at the SEA Games in Bangkok, compared to 216 achieved in 2007. (Bernama pic)

BANGKOK : Malaysia’s haul of 221 medals at the SEA Games here has surpassed the national record for medals obtained at SEA Games held outside Kuala Lumpur.

By this evening, Malaysia had won 54 gold, 55 silver and 112 bronze medals. The previous record tally was 216 medals achieved in 2007 at the Games held in Korat, Thailand.

The National Sports Council said Malaysia obtained its 217th medal today when the women’s cricket team won the bronze medal in the T10 event, when they lost to defending champions Thailand by seven wickets.

The squad had previously won a silver medal in the T20 event, their best achievement so far following their bronze medals in 2017 and 2023.