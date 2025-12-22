Norza takes over presidency of SEA Games federation

Norza Zakaria is also vice-president of the Olympic Council of Asia for the Southeast Asia zone. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) president Norza Zakaria has officially assumed the presidency of the South East Asian Games Federation (SEAGF) for the 2025-2027 term, following the conclusion of the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand on Saturday.

OCM said Norza would now lead preparations for the 34th SEA Games, to be hosted by Malaysia in 2027.

The handover took place during the closing ceremony at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, with the SEAGF flag passed from outgoing president Pimol Srivikorn to Norza by the federation’s CEO, Chaiyapak Siriwat.

The flag was then received by youth and sports minister Dr Taufiq Johari, who chairs the Malaysia SEA Games organising committee.

Norza said Malaysia would undertake the organisation of the 2027 SEA Games with full responsibility and a strong commitment to upholding the Olympic Movement in Southeast Asia, guided by the federation’s charter and rules.

He said the federal government, as well as Sarawak, Penang and Johor state governments, was committed to delivering “yet another spectacular SEA Games”.

Currently also vice-president of the Olympic Council of Asia for the Southeast Asia zone, Norza’s leadership roles in regional and international sports show Malaysia’s growing influence in sports.