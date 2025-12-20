Whistles mark the end of 2025 SEA Games in colourful ceremony

Malaysia’s athletes in jubilant mood at the 2025 SEA Games closing ceremony, after having finished fourth overall with 57 gold, 57 silver and 117 bronze medals. (Bernama pic)

BANGKOK : The 2025 SEA Games came to a close tonight as the green flame of the biennial Games was put out during a colourful and energetic closing ceremony at the Rajamangala National Stadium here.

The event began with the ‘Sound of Whistle’ segment, featuring T-POP star singers Daou and Kratae performing the iconic Thai song ‘Rak Nak Naen’, which was modified to reflect the spirit of sportsmanship, discipline and unity among the competing Asean nations.

Cheers echoed throughout the stadium as the athletes’ parade commenced, marking the appearance of sporting heroes and heroines representing 54 different sporting disciplines.

The Malaysian contingent at the parade comprised 80 athletes, with senior sepak takraw player Farhan Adam given the honour of carrying the Jalur Gemilang.

A special highlights video was screened, showing some of the most meaningful moments of the 11-day tournament, held across the provinces of Bangkok and Chonburi.

The SEA Games flame was then put out through the ‘Sound of Whistle’ concept, where spectators were also invited to blow a whistle together as the official signal marking the end of the Games.

The flags of the Southeast Asian Games Federation and the 2025 SEA Games were lowered, before being handed over to Malaysia’s youth and sports minister, Dr Taufiq Johari, and Olympic Council of Malaysia president Norza Zakaria.

Malaysia will assume host duties for the region’s largest sporting event in 2027.

As the next hosts, Malaysia also contributed to the closing ceremony through the ‘Rhythm of Harmony’ segment featuring local artiste Mimi Fly and 60 dancers, showcasing the country’s cultural diversity and harmony.

The ceremony concluded with the ‘Sound of Champions’ segment, featuring the iconic song ‘We Are the Champions’, interspersed with fireworks illuminating the perimeter of the stadium.

Malaysia finished fourth overall after winning 57 gold, 57 silver and 117 bronze medals, while hosts Thailand topped the medal standings with a tally of 233-154-112.