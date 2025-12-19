A hard day’s ride as polo team strikes gold

Malaysia’s polo team forged ahead after trailing in the first two chukkas to defeat Thailand 10-6.5 in the final of the 4-6 Goals event. (Thailand Polo Association pic)

BANGKOK : The national equestrian polo team clinched the gold medal at the SEA Games after defeating Thailand 10-6.5 in the final of the 4-6 Goals event today.

The national team comprised the Tengku Arif Bendahara of Pahang, Tengku Muhammad Iskandar Ri’ayatuddin Shah, Shahir Akmal Shah, Abdul Rashid Hasnan, Edham Shaharuddin, Azfar Mustapha, Zulhelmi Nadzar and Amran Selamat.

Malaysia had checked into the title showdown after defeating Brunei 9-5.5 in the last four. They found themselves trailing 3-3.5 after the first two chukkas before turning on the power to bag the gold medal, which they last won in the 2019 Games.

The national equestrian polo squad had earlier delivered a bronze medal when they defeated the Philippines 7-3.5 in the 2-4 Goals event.