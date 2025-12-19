Cycling trio smash national record to snatch gold

Fadhil Zonis, Akmal Nazimi Jusena and Ridwan Sahrom are all smiles after winning a SEA Games gold medal and smashing an 11-year-old national record. (Bernama pic)

BANGKOK : National track cycling trio Fadhil Zonis, Akmal Nazimi Jusena and Ridwan Sahrom smashed the national record on their way to the gold medal of the men’s sprint at the SEA Games here today.

Their time of 1:0.520s erased the previous national record of 1:02.077s set by Azizulhasni Awang, Josiah Ng and Edrus Yunos at the 2014 Asian Games.

“We really gave our 100%,” said Fadhil after the final. “We held nothing back because we knew today was the last day for track cycling. So we thought ‘no more’, there’s nothing to regret.

“Akmal gave 100%, Ridwan delivered speed for me and I went full gas. This is our reward after a month of training camp in Chiang Mai. From early this year we have prepared specifically for the SEA Games,” Fadhil said.

He said the open track favoured the Thai team of Yeaunyong Petcharat, Jai Angsuthasawit and Norasetthada Bunma, who recorded a time of 1:00.720 s for the silver, but the Malaysians were more than capable of facing their rivals thanks to continuous training at the Cheras Velodrome.

“As a senior cyclist, I am proud of the junior riders. Overall, a haul of four gold and one silver is very good for us,” he said.

Malaysia also won the men’s keirin gold through Ridwan, the women’s scratch gold (Nur Aisyah Zubir) and the men’s team pursuit gold through Azim Aliyas, Hafiq Jafri, Yusri Shaari and New Joe Lau, as well as a silver through Joe Lau in the men’s point race.