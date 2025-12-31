Capital A seeks more time for proposed share distribution

Capital A Bhd said its board was informed that the private placement is expected to be delayed because documentation from identified investors subscribing to the placement shares has yet to be finalised. (EPA Images pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Capital A Bhd has requested approval from Bursa Malaysia to extend the deadline for completing its proposed share distribution to Jan 19.

In a Bursa Malaysia filing today, the airline said RHB Investment Bank Bhd had applied for the extension on behalf of the company.

The initial deadline was Jan 2.

AirAsia X Bhd (AAX) intended to allot and issue the share distribution concurrently with shares to be issued under its proposed private placement, the airline said.

It said the board had, however, been informed that the private placement was expected to be delayed because documentation from identified investors subscribing to the placement shares had yet to be finalised.

As a result, completing the proposed distribution would also be delayed, pending finalisation of documentation from the identified investors subscribing for the placement, it said.

In a separate filing, AAX said it had applied to Bursa today seeking approval to extend the time needed to complete implementing its proposed private placement, proposed acquisition of AirAsia Aviation Group Ltd, and proposed granting of subscription options.

AAX said it was not seeking a time extension for the proposed issuance of free warrants, which was completed today, nor for the proposed acquisition of AirAsia Bhd and the proposed share capital reduction because these were not subject to an implementation deadline.