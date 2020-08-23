Seremban Beef Noodles: Sticky, starchy and sinful

Ever since the relaxation of the Movement Control Order, hiking on the weekends is back on the agenda. This time it was in Rembau.

And what’s the best thing to do after a good hike? Sit down to brunch, of course.

It seemed natural to go for a Negeri speciality, something that is uncommon in the Klang Valley, a proper bowl of Seremban’s famous beef noodles.

For this, Pasar Besar Seremban, the biggest wet market in the state, was the place to be.

The hawker centre is situated on the first floor, and there is a plethora of choices, but for the most famous of them all, head to stall number 241A for their famous beef noodles.

There are several choices, but the standard is the mixed beef noodles. Just beef without the “mixed” bits, that delicious offal, is also available.

Word of caution – expect a 15 to 30-minute wait if you’re there on the weekends.

This Seremban beef noodled is a unique dish with very little in common with the beef noodles found in the Klang Valley, such as at Lai Foong, Yung Kee or Shin Kee.

While the others are soupy and served with yellow/wantan noodles, or even mee hoon, Seremban’s version comes with “lai fun”, which is also referred to as their version of loh see fun.

The starchy sauce is flavourful, with beef and innards cooked to a soft and tender texture, a hallmark of any decent beef dish. There is also a side of soup to wash it all down.

The chilli sauce on the side is pretty good, not too spicy and with some acidity from the vinegar to provide a good contrast.

At RM8 to RM9 per bowl, this turned out to be a very satisfying brunch. Will perhaps try other offerings in Seremban next, though a repeat visit to stall 241A would also be very nice.

Beef Noodles at Stall 241A

Pasar Besar Seremban

Jalan Tuanku Munawir

Seremban

Negeri Sembilan

GPS: 2.730767, 101.936588

Business hours: Breakfast and lunch

Trying to influence your cravings since 2005, Kar Yeong was Guest Judge on Versus 1001 Rasa Baba’s 2018, R.AGE Food Fight Judge 2015 and NTV7 Foodie Blogger 2014. To read more about Kar Yeong’s food journeys, visit his blog at KYspeaks.com.



