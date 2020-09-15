Chicken tikka masala pizza: Fusion at its best

By
Low Bee Yinn
-
Chicken tikka masala pizza, a meeting of two cuisines. (Rasa Malaysia pic)

Chicken tikka masala is a delicious Indian recipe that makes a killer topping for a pizza, which originated in Italy.

The exotic tastes of the spices and the chicken pairs beautifully with the cheesy pizza.

It is scrumptious, easy enough to put together and makes for a healthy meal for the whole family.

Ingredients
  • 280 g skinless, boneless chicken breast, cut into 1 cm cubes
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/2 green chilli, seeds removed
  • Salt to taste
  • 1 30 cm store-bought pizza crust or three 15 cm mini pizza crusts
  • Olive oil for brushing
  • 1/4 onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 cup mozzarella cheese
  • Handful of coriander leaves, chopped, save some for garnish

Marinade:

  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon garam masala
  • 1/2 teaspoon fresh ginger, minced
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons plain yogurt
  • 1 pinch cinnamon

Tomato sauce:

  • 120 ml tomato sauce
  • 2 tablespoons plain yoghurt
  • 2 tablespoons heavy cream

Spice mix:

  • 1/2 teaspoon cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon paprika
  • 1/2 teaspoon garam masala

Method:

  • Marinade the chicken for at least an hour in the refrigerator.
  • Line a baking tin with aluminium foil for grilling. Spread the marinated chicken in a single layer on the pan and discard the remaining marinade.
  • Grill the chicken at 230ºC for six to seven minutes, turning halfway through.
  • While the chicken is grilling, prepare the tomato sauce and spice mix in separate bowls. Remove the chicken from the pan when it is done and discard the juice.
  • Heat a small saucepan and melt the butter. Sauté the garlic and chilli until aromatic.
  • Add the spice mix and sauté until fragrant, about one to two minutes, on medium heat. Remove the chilli and discard.
  • Add the tomato sauce and stir well to mix. Add salt to taste and continue to simmer until the sauce thickens, another two minutes.
  • Turn off the heat and add the chicken to the sauce and mix well.
  • Pre-heat the oven to 230ºC. Place the pizza crust on a pizza pan and brush lightly with olive oil.
  • Spread the sauce on the pizza crust and sprinkle 1/2 cup of cheese.
  • Arrange the chicken on the pizza and top it with the sliced onions, chopped coriander and the remaining cheese.
  • Reduce the temperature to 220ºC and bake the pizza for eight to 10 minutes. Remove the pizza from the pan when done and garnish with the remaining chopped coriander.

Tips

  • Bake according to the instructions on the pizza crust. Depending on the type of crust, the timing and temperature may vary slightly.
  • Stir-fry the chicken instead of grilling it if preferred.

This recipe first appeared in Rasa Malaysia

Low Bee Yinn is a food blogger and cookbook author.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR