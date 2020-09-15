Chicken tikka masala pizza: Fusion at its best

Chicken tikka masala is a delicious Indian recipe that makes a killer topping for a pizza, which originated in Italy.

The exotic tastes of the spices and the chicken pairs beautifully with the cheesy pizza.

It is scrumptious, easy enough to put together and makes for a healthy meal for the whole family.

Ingredients

280 g skinless, boneless chicken breast, cut into 1 cm cubes

1 tablespoon butter

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 green chilli, seeds removed

Salt to taste

1 30 cm store-bought pizza crust or three 15 cm mini pizza crusts

Olive oil for brushing

1/4 onion, thinly sliced

1 cup mozzarella cheese

Handful of coriander leaves, chopped, save some for garnish

Marinade:

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper

1/2 teaspoon garam masala

1/2 teaspoon fresh ginger, minced

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 tablespoons plain yogurt

1 pinch cinnamon

Tomato sauce:

120 ml tomato sauce

2 tablespoons plain yoghurt

2 tablespoons heavy cream

Spice mix:

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon garam masala

Method:

Marinade the chicken for at least an hour in the refrigerator.

Line a baking tin with aluminium foil for grilling. Spread the marinated chicken in a single layer on the pan and discard the remaining marinade.

Grill the chicken at 230ºC for six to seven minutes, turning halfway through.

While the chicken is grilling, prepare the tomato sauce and spice mix in separate bowls. Remove the chicken from the pan when it is done and discard the juice.

Heat a small saucepan and melt the butter. Sauté the garlic and chilli until aromatic.

Add the spice mix and sauté until fragrant, about one to two minutes, on medium heat. Remove the chilli and discard.

Add the tomato sauce and stir well to mix. Add salt to taste and continue to simmer until the sauce thickens, another two minutes.

Turn off the heat and add the chicken to the sauce and mix well.

Pre-heat the oven to 230ºC. Place the pizza crust on a pizza pan and brush lightly with olive oil.

Spread the sauce on the pizza crust and sprinkle 1/2 cup of cheese.

Arrange the chicken on the pizza and top it with the sliced onions, chopped coriander and the remaining cheese.

Reduce the temperature to 220ºC and bake the pizza for eight to 10 minutes. Remove the pizza from the pan when done and garnish with the remaining chopped coriander.

Tips

Bake according to the instructions on the pizza crust. Depending on the type of crust, the timing and temperature may vary slightly.

Stir-fry the chicken instead of grilling it if preferred.

This recipe first appeared in Rasa Malaysia

Low Bee Yinn is a food blogger and cookbook author.



