Chicken tikka masala pizza: Fusion at its best

Chicken tikka masala is a delicious Indian recipe that makes a killer topping for a pizza, which originated in Italy.
The exotic tastes of the spices and the chicken pairs beautifully with the cheesy pizza.
It is scrumptious, easy enough to put together and makes for a healthy meal for the whole family.
Ingredients
- 280 g skinless, boneless chicken breast, cut into 1 cm cubes
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/2 green chilli, seeds removed
- Salt to taste
- 1 30 cm store-bought pizza crust or three 15 cm mini pizza crusts
- Olive oil for brushing
- 1/4 onion, thinly sliced
- 1 cup mozzarella cheese
- Handful of coriander leaves, chopped, save some for garnish
Marinade:
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon garam masala
- 1/2 teaspoon fresh ginger, minced
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons plain yogurt
- 1 pinch cinnamon
Tomato sauce:
- 120 ml tomato sauce
- 2 tablespoons plain yoghurt
- 2 tablespoons heavy cream
Spice mix:
- 1/2 teaspoon cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon paprika
- 1/2 teaspoon garam masala
Method:
- Marinade the chicken for at least an hour in the refrigerator.
- Line a baking tin with aluminium foil for grilling. Spread the marinated chicken in a single layer on the pan and discard the remaining marinade.
- Grill the chicken at 230ºC for six to seven minutes, turning halfway through.
- While the chicken is grilling, prepare the tomato sauce and spice mix in separate bowls. Remove the chicken from the pan when it is done and discard the juice.
- Heat a small saucepan and melt the butter. Sauté the garlic and chilli until aromatic.
- Add the spice mix and sauté until fragrant, about one to two minutes, on medium heat. Remove the chilli and discard.
- Add the tomato sauce and stir well to mix. Add salt to taste and continue to simmer until the sauce thickens, another two minutes.
- Turn off the heat and add the chicken to the sauce and mix well.
- Pre-heat the oven to 230ºC. Place the pizza crust on a pizza pan and brush lightly with olive oil.
- Spread the sauce on the pizza crust and sprinkle 1/2 cup of cheese.
- Arrange the chicken on the pizza and top it with the sliced onions, chopped coriander and the remaining cheese.
- Reduce the temperature to 220ºC and bake the pizza for eight to 10 minutes. Remove the pizza from the pan when done and garnish with the remaining chopped coriander.
Tips
- Bake according to the instructions on the pizza crust. Depending on the type of crust, the timing and temperature may vary slightly.
- Stir-fry the chicken instead of grilling it if preferred.
This recipe first appeared in Rasa Malaysia
Low Bee Yinn is a food blogger and cookbook author.