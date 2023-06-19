The company was founded in Singapore and still has outlets in the city-state, Indonesia and Brunei.

PETALING JAYA: Japanese restaurant chain Sushi Tei ceased operations in Malaysia today.

In a Facebook post, Sushi Tei Malaysia said its Facebook page will “no longer carry Sushi Tei contents and/or have any links to Sushi Tei”.

“We regret any inconvenience caused and we thank you for your continuous support all these years,” it said.

Sushi Tei was founded in Singapore and still has outlets in the city-state, Indonesia and Brunei.

Sushi Tei Malaysia’s Facebook page said it had outlets at 3 Damansara in Selangor; Cheras Leisure Mall and The Gardens Mall in Kuala Lumpur; Gurney Plaza, Sunway Carnival Mall, and Queensbay Mall in Penang; Ipoh Parade in Perak; and Suria Sabah Mall in Sabah.