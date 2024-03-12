All hail beautiful poodle princess Jessie. (Divya Nair pic)

When Divya Nair received a call asking if she could look after a dog that had been left alone for weeks, she initially said no. After all, she already had a canine companion named Ceaser at home.

But when she saw the picture of the pup in question – a female poodle – the 22-year-old had a change of heart.

The pooch’s name was Gypsy, but Divya inadvertently referred to her as Jessie once, and the name has stuck ever since.

When she brought her home, the little one was a far cry from the beautiful dog she is today. “She had ticks and skin issues, as well as terrible earwax. The smell was so bad,” Divya recalled.

“She whined in pain every time I cleaned her ears,” she added.

Undeterred, Divya brought Jessie for regular check-ups at the vet, and devoted time and energy to nursing her back to health.

‘No, I can’t enjoy my royal slumber if I don’t have two pillows.’ (Divya Nair pic)

She had initially planned to rehome Jessie when she got well – but, two years later, the temporary resident has become a permanent one.

Indeed, Jessie has charmed Divya’s family, especially her father, with whom Jessie has a special bond. “He treats her like a granddaughter,” Divya said with a laugh, adding that it warms her heart to see their closeness.

That’s not the only member of the household who is fond of her: Ceaser, too, has joined the club! “Usually he’s not that friendly towards other dogs, but with Jessie, he clicked really quickly.”

Divya describes Jessie, who is now six, as a very calm and loving dog with a “princess vibe”.

“She likes to be pampered and for people to carry her,” she said, pointing to the pooch who was happily snuggled in her lap during her interview with FMT Lifestyle.

Jessie loves to be pampered and looking at how cute she is, all efforts to resist cuddling her are futile. (Divya Nair pics)

This princess certainly enjoys the good life as she sleeps most of the time. In fact, she usually snoozes on top of two pillows, and if one of them is missing, she waits for them to be stacked back atop each other!

She is also a lucky doggo as she gets to follow her furmum to work. And it is certainly one fun place to be, as Divya started Pooch N’ Floof – a pet-care centre in Setia Alam, Selangor – in November, offering boarding, daycare and grooming services.

In true princess fashion, Jessie loves being groomed and stays regally still as she is being pampered.

Lovely Jessie is a natural model as she strikes a pose for the camera. (Divya Nair pic)

When it comes to food, she typically enjoys a diet of rice with chicken, carrots and pumpkins. Jessie has a penchant for salmon, and her devoted humans indulge her by treating her to it at least twice a week.

While salmon gets the paws-up from Jessie, eggs, however, do not! “If I mix egg into her food, she won’t touch it,” Divya shared fondly.

Asked how this precious pup has changed her life, she replied: “I used to be a very chaotic person who would jump to conclusions very quickly.

“Looking at Jessie, I always feel she’s very calm. So, I’ve learnt to handle things more smoothly and to be very calm, just like her.”

