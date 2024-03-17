Beginners and experienced runners alike are welcome at Weekends Athletics. (Moganraj Villavan @ FMT Lifestyle)

KUALA LUMPUR: Drive by Bukit Kiara in Taman Tun Dr Ismail on a weekday evening and you might spot a bunch of lively runners, stretching their legs and getting ready to traverse the kilometres ahead.

This is Weekends Athletics, a vibrant community founded in 2022 by Nelson See and his partner Erne Lin. Their mission: to unite young working adults who share a passion for pounding the pavement.

“We are a group of people who love running, and hope to spread the positivity and greatness of running,” See, 26, told FMT Lifestyle.

Starting with between 10 and 15 members – mostly See’s friends – Weekends Athletics has flourished into a community of nearly 100 runners.

“People would ask their friends to join, and it reached a point where only a fraction of the crowd were our own friends. The rest were members of the public,” said See, an operations executive.

“People saw that the vibe was good and wanted to find out what we were all about. That’s how we grew.”

Nelson See and Ern Lin started this running community in 2022 with a group of friends. (Moganraj Villavan @ FMT Lifestyle)

Gathering in the evening every Tuesday in TTDI and Thursday at Stadium Panasonic in Shah Alam, the members of this tight-knit group empower one another. The community vibe is palpable, with runners of all levels coming together to pursue fitness.

“Our aim is to make it as easy as possible for people to join. One of our core values is ‘we rise by lifting others’,” See emphasised.

This cameraderie is certainly felt by members of the group, such as 28-year-old Nick Ngu. “I love how welcoming the others make me feel. They’ll talk to you even if you are new and they’re all so friendly!

“Running with them has made doing it consistently for over a year a lot easier,” he said.

Twenty-nine-year-old Sakti Kana concurred, adding: “Sharing the journey of running, and enduring the challenges of training, has woven a special bond among us.

“This supportive environment has inspired me to strive harder, unlocking my potential both running and in life.”

The members meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and always start with a community warmup. (Moganraj Villavan @ FMT Lifestyle)

A pivotal moment in Weekends Athletics’ trajectory was the realisation of the need for organisation and inclusivity. “As our numbers grew, we faced challenges in managing the crowd and making sure everyone felt included,” See recalled.

Their solution? Sorting folks into pace groups, which basically run at a set pace per kilometre, making it easy for everyone to find their stride.

“Some people might be very scared to join because they think, what if they can’t catch up? Would they get left out and not be able to follow? We have pacers and leaders to help them at the front and at the end,” See explained.

When FMT Lifestyle tagged along for a Tuesday run, there was always someone making sure no one got left behind, offering words of encouragement to keep going or slow down if needed.

“I’m very grateful that this group is full of very helpful and positive people,” See added.

The fostering of lasting friendships and encouraging healthy lifestyles keeps this community going. (Moganraj Villavan @ FMT Lifestyle)

He shared that his own running journey began during the pandemic lockdown in 2021, starting on a treadmill and progressing to long-distance running and marathons.

“I realised that running is wonderful and shared my experiences with my girlfriend and friends. Running is not expensive, it’s easy, and you will start making new friends and get out of your comfort zone.”

Beyond group runs, Weekends Athletics organises community events and charity initiatives, supporting NGOs like the Malaysian Mental Health Association and All Women’s Action Society.

It also serves as a source of inspiration and motivation, empowering members to push boundaries and achieve goals.

“One member, a bodybuilder, started running last May and recently completed the Tokyo Marathon. He really put in the work and influenced everyone to do better and push themselves,” See noted.

For those who are considering joining Weekends Athletics, See and his running mates welcome you with open arms. “Running is good, the community is very fun, so don’t be afraid to join us,” he concluded.

