Instant yumminess, loved by everyone. (Mi Sedaap pic)

PETALING JAYA: No matter their age, Malaysians love instant noodles. It’s enjoyed in every imaginable way, and at every possible time.

With Ramadan having arrived, instant noodles are a convenient option to have before fasting or for your iftar meal. And there’s no better choice of instant noodle than Mi Sedaap!

Affordable and, therefore, offering excellent value for money, Mi Sedaap’s range includes flavours to suit every taste, from extra hot (don’t miss the Korean Spicy Chicken!) to mildly sour – catering specifically to the local palate.

The ease of preparation makes Mi Sedaap a top choice for Malaysian households. Cook up a fancy meal, or spend just three minutes to whip up something incredibly tasty.

It’s also handy to have it stocked in your kitchen so unexpected guests, eternally hungry teenagers, fussy toddlers or tired spouses can be fed and satisfied in a matter of minutes.

What’s crunchy, sweet, spicy, and goes ‘Kriuk-Kriuk®’?

Why, it’s Mi Sedaap Goreng Asli, of course!

Mi Sedaap Goreng Asli: sweet and spicy with extra ‘Kriuk-Kriuk®’ crunch. (Mi Sedaap pic)

Mi Sedaap is the leading noodle brand in Indonesia and Malaysia, two of the biggest markets for instant noodles. The brand name, of course, comes from the Malay words “mi”, which means noodles, and “sedap”, which means delicious.

Goreng Asli, a firm favourite among Malaysians, is beloved for its flavour – the result of a balanced mix of unique seasoning with a tinge of sweetness and spice. The noodles, which cook quickly, are springy, too!

But what makes Mi Sedaap Goreng Asli distinctive is the iconic Kriuk-Kriuk® – deliciously crispy fried onions that add a flavourful crunch to every single bite.

For those with bigger appetites, there’s Mi Sedaap Goreng Asli JUMBO. These come with two noodle cakes in a pack, offering the same great taste and, of course, the unique crunch of Kriuk-Kriuk® fried onions!

Explore culinary adventures with Mi Sedaap Goreng Asli

Mi Sedaap – best enjoyed with friends! (Mi Sedaap pic)

If you have extra time on your hands or crave an extravagant feast, there are many inventive ways to snazz up your noodles.

Here are two favourites shared by local personality Bella Astillah that are easy to make and incredibly delicious.

Mi Sedaap Satay Quail Eggs



Mi Sedaap Popiah

